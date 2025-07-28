Gigi Hadid wants more kids with Bradley Cooper: source

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are taking the next step in their romance.

The supermodel and the actor are all set to get married a year into their romance.

A source tells Page Six that Cooper is “considering marriage and kids with Gigi.”

“He might pop the question in the next couple of months,” says the source.

The couple is looking forward to have children.

“They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids,” says a source.

Meanwhile, an insider told us the couple is “incredibly happy and are in their own bubble.”

As for Gigi’s ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, that model admitted to splitting Khai’s parenting duties with the singer.

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance,” Hadid told Vogue last year. “That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs.”