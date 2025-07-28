Black Sabbath bassist recalls rehearsals with Ozzy Osbourne for final gig

Black Sabbath bassist recalls Ozzy Osbourne's condition during final gig

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler remembers Ozzy Osbourne "needed assistance" during rehearsals for their last gig.

"I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was," Osbourne's bandmate Butler told The Times about their rehearsals.

"He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane - being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones."

The legendary rocker, who died at age 76 on Tuesday, was reportedly warned by insurers that they wouldn't cover the concert if Ozzy insisted on standing throughout the performance.

However, his wife and manager, Sharon, found a middle ground so the show could go on.

“He needed assistance just getting through the door. But as soon as he started singing, something lit up in him,” Butler added.

Geezer also wished he could spend more time backstage with the Black Sabbath frontman before his death.

"I wish I'd had more time backstage with Ozzy, but wishes are redundant now. As Ozzy used to say: "Wish in one hand and s*** in the other and see which comes first,'" he added.