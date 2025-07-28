Jamie Lee Curtis hints at Hollywood exit for THIS heartbreaking reason

Jamie Lee Curtis says she’s 'prepping to get out' of industry

Jamie Lee Curtis is all set to say goodbye to Hollywood for good.

In a recent chat with The Guardian, the Freaky Friday actress revealed that she is getting ready to step away from the industry for a long time, as she watched her famous parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, getting rejected in Hollywood as they aged.

The Halloween actress shared that the rejection of their parent after a certain age impacted her on a deeper level, and now she has slowly prepared herself for her own exit.

“I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age,” Curtis told the outlet.

“I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful,” she explained.

Curtis noted that she has been “self-retiring for 30 years,” adding, “ I have been prepping to get out, so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited.”

Though Curtis is planning to exit Hollywood on her own terms, she recently filmed Freakier Friday, the sequel of her 2003 hit family comedy, with costar Lindsay Lohan.