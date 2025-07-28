Hulk Hogan's son Nick speaks for first time after father's death

Hulk Hogan’s son Nick breaks his silence after his dad’s death

Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan broke his silence days after his father’s untimely death.

The reality star took to his Instagram account on July 27 and penned down a poignant letter to the late wrestling legend who passed away due to cardiac arrest.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot. I’m sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult,” he began. “Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad’s life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting.”

Calling his dad, “the most incredible person” and his “hero”, he recalled, “He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life,” Nick wrote.

"Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever,” he concluded the caption.