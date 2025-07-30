Adam Sandler reveals touching reason for Cameron Boyce tribute in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler gets honest about late star Cameron Boyce

Adam Sandler is paying tribute to Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2 with a heartfelt cameo.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the 58-year-old American comedian revealed why he added a short cameo of the late star from Cameron’s Disney Channel show, Jessie appears on a television screen.

It is pertinent to mention that Cameron, who passed away at the age of 20 due to seizure, starred as Sandler’s son in Grown Ups (2010) and its 2013 sequel.

“Love that kid. He was one of the sweetest persons I’ve ever met — just constantly in a good mood, constantly great energy, loving to everybody. He felt like a family member to us when we were shooting Grown Ups,” Adam admitted.

He went on to say, “Of course, we were going to shoot with Cameron on Hubie Halloween, and we were getting ready to have a great time together, and we lost him.”

“We think of him all the time. This was just a moment where we were like, ‘What should we throw on the TV?’ We said, ‘Might as well throw Cameron in there. He’s the man. Keep him part of our family.’ And so that’s why we did it.” Adam added.