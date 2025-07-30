Here's what Khloe Kardashian has been lying about to fans: Report

Photo: Khloe Kardashian still obsessing over getting the perfect 'shot': Report

Khloé Kardashian is widely known for her confidence and candor.

However, as per the latest report of Star Magazine, behind those glossy Instagram posts lies a surprisingly intense routine.

A source exclusively told the outlet that despite her public evolution, the 40-year-old Kardashians star “still feels this pressure to live up to this filtered version of herself.”

“She spends hours setting up the perfect shot — between the lighting and the glam session, it’s a full production every single time just to take a selfie,” the insider revealed.

They went on to address, “And she won’t stop at one. She’ll take hundreds of nearly identical photos, then obsess over which one to post.”

Nonetheless, the source added that even after getting input from her team, the decision is not that easy.

“She still goes back and forth over which one to post,” says the source. “It’s never just snap and go. It takes hours to get something she feels is worthy of posting.”

This report comes after Khloé herself opened up about this on the July 16 episode of her She’s a 10 podcast and admitting that she doesn’t consider herself naturally “photogenic” and often takes “hundreds” of selfies to find just one she likes.

“I don’t [Photoshop photos], but there was a time that I definitely did,” she told listeners.

“There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era, too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”