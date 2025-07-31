Deborra Lee Furness eyes Tom Cruise's frenemy John Travolta: Source

Photo: Deborra Lee Furness leaning on John Travolta following Hugh Jackman's split: Source

Deborra-Lee Furness is seemingly moving forward after her split from Hugh Jackman.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, she’s found a source of support in longtime friend John Travolta.

"They've been friends for a long time – and if you go back a long way, there is a friendship there already, so it's not like she's doing this out of nowhere," an insider told the outlet.

The Pulp Fiction star has reportedly been offering her a shoulder to cry on in the wake of her divorce from Jackman, her husband of 27 years.

“Now that she’s finally free, she’s set on building a stronger, more meaningful friendship with John … and hopefully more,” the source said.

“After all, she’s single, she looks fantastic and has a lot of good in her, which some people can’t rightly say about Hugh right now. She’s come out of this divorce smelling like a rose.”

"Friends have been telling her she deserves better and is well rid of Hugh," the insider added.

For those unversed, Deborra-Lee and Hugh announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. However, their divorce was finalized in July.

The exes share two children , son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and daughter Ava Eliot Jackman. They are both adopted. Moreover, Hugh Jackman is already dating actress Sutton Foster.

This comes after claims that "Deb is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward."

The confidant further told the outlet, "She's got an incredible support system that's been there every step of the way, helping her to pick up the pieces of her life."

"They are encouraging her to start dating again," a tipster added.