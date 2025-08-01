Grammy Award-winning singer Flaco Jimenez passes away

Flaco Jimenez dies aged 86

Flaco Jimenez just passed away at the age of 86.

As the family announced the death of the Tex Mex and Tejano star, they also revealed his heart-breaking last words.

His death comes a few months after he was hospitalized over a “medical hurdle,” with his family stating, “It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father.”

They added that Flaco will be “missed immensely.”

As per The San Antonio Express News, the musician’s son Arturo, revealed that his father's final words were: “I'm tired.”

Flaco marked his 86th birthday in March, two months after being in the hospital, with his family issuing an update in January that he was on his way to recovery.

During his career, the celebrated music icon enjoyed a career both as a solo performer and as a part of the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven.

In 1987, he won the Grammy in the category of Best Mexican-American performance for his album Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio.

While in 1996 he scored Grammy Awards for the songs produced by the Texas Tornados and his solo album in 1996.

In 2015, he won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award, the same year he underwent surgery for a broken hip and also suffered two rib fractures from a separate fall.