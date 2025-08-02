Hulk Hogan died with ‘no interest' in family

Hulk Hogan did not meet grandchildren before passing away

Hulk Hogan never met his grandchildren prior to his death on July 24.

The late wrestling legend, who passed away at the age of 71, due to a heart attack, had “no interest” in meeting his estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan’s twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, as per the son-in-law, Steven Oleksy.

Former NHL player Oleksy told PEOPLE magazine, "I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest."

He even proceeded to explain how he and Brooke moved to Florida in order to be closer to Hulk as he "was getting older" and struggling with poor health.

"She (Brooke) was there for every surgery leading up to the last two years. She would fly down on her own dime, take care of her dad, and it just made a lot of sense,” he said, adding, "No one understood his body, procedures, medications and everything else more than my wife."

This comes after Brooke posted a tribute to her father on Instagram to address “a few things” regarding their estrangement and bond.

"It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself,” she wrote.

Brooke, who is Hulk's eldest child from his marriage to first wife, Linda Hogan - added: "We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through. (sic)"

"He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit. I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me,” she concluded, explaining what created distance between the father-daughter duo.