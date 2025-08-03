Anthony Mackie remembers 'beautiful human' Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Anthony Mackie remembers friendship with late Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Anthony Mackie is thinking about his late friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Mackie and his Twisted Metal costar Stephanie Beatriz reflected on their late costars and mentors while promoting the new season of their show.

“I’m proud to say Malcom-Jamal Warner was a friend of mine,” Mackie, 46, declared to People. “He’s somebody that I knew and spent time with, and just was such a beautiful human being.”

“And every time I was around him, I was able to take full advantage of those conversations and that time. That, for me, is the most important thing,” he added.

O July 20, The Cosby Show star died in an accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Elsewhere, the Captain America star recalled his mentor Andre Braugher, who younger fans may know from his role as Captain Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The actor died of lung cancer in December 2023 at the age of 61.

“Being in New York and that new kid on the theater scene. To have those lessons and those moments and have that communicated [by] such — at that time for me — such an icon in the business,” he recalled.

The actor also advised young people to be real and honest around their mentors so as to get the best advise from them.

"I always tell people just take full advantage of those moments [with mentors] and truly be yourself so that that person can see, react and engage with who you are and not some fictitious idea of who you think they want you to be," Anthony Mackie added.