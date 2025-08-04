Kim Kardashian's post-divorce struggles with Kanye West: Custody, security, public disputes

Kim Kardashian’s efforts to protect her children from Kanye West’s actions

Kim Kardashian got married to American rapper and singer, Kanye West, in 2014 after dating for two years.

The two are parents to four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Their high profile and widely followed relationship endured several ups and down and lasted for almost seven years before ending in divorce.

Since then, the two have been involved in various disputes, however, Kim has never openly 'slammed' Kanye in a harsh or direct way, but there have been times where she has spoken out about his actions, particularly when it comes to their divorce, custody issues, and co-parenting struggles.

Rather than attacking him directly, her comments often reflect frustration, concern, or a need to respond to things he’s said publicly.

Here are some of the situations where Kim addressed Kanye's actions:

1. Custody disputes and children safety

Kim and Kanye both are reportedly involved in custody battles of their children.

The reality TV star has been very vocal about protecting her children’s well-being and shielding them from public scrutiny surrounding the divorce.

Reportedly, she is seeking full custody of her four children as she is doing efforts to ensure the kids' full safety and well-being.

An insider revealed that Kim is facing difficulty co-parenting with West, saying, “She is in a very tough position when she really has to co-parent with him.”

Another source told Us Weekly that “she is concerned about how West’s online actions could negatively impact their kids.”

Back in 2022, Kim said on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, “Co-parenting is really f****** hard.”

2. Kim Kardashian raised security for her four children amid ongoing tensions with Kanye West:

Kim Kardashian has reportedly increased security measures for her children due to ongoing tensions with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The rapper’s conduct and frequent online attacks have raised concerns. He has repeatedly taken to social media to accuse Kim and her family of preventing him from seeing their children.

According to a source who spoke with The U.S. Sun, “She has three or four nannies arrive in SUVs driven by armed security most mornings,” the insider revealed.

“The nannies sometimes stay to watch the kids play during drop-off and pick-up.”

3. Kim Kardashian’s legal action against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori

Kim reportedly thought to take legal action over Kanye's new wife Bianca Censori’s controversial wardrobe choices around their children.

As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared, “Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids.”

The insider added, “When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them.”

Kim also once criticized Balenciaga over one of their campaigns that allegedly sexualized children.

She took to social media and made a post concerning children safety, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images."

"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

4. Addressing accusations and misinformation

Kim has also responded to Kanye’s public accusations and misinformation. In court documents, she stated that Kanye’s social media posts have caused her 'emotional distress.'

In 2022, she wrote in a declaration, “I very much desire to be divorced.”

She continued, “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

In court filling, Kim’s legal team said that "Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting."