Jenna Ortega admits ‘Wednesday' is ‘definitely' feminist

Jenna Ortega talked about how her series ‘Wednesday’ has feminist characters

August 04, 2025

Jenna Ortega just revealed Wednesday is a feminist programme.

Ahead of the release of its second installment this week, the Tim Burton-produced supernatural comedy, this series as well as The Addams Family has been praised for having multi-dimensional female characters including Wednesday’s mother Morticia Addams, played in the Netflix series by Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In a chat with Radio Times, Ortega mentioned how she believes that Wednesday continues The Addams Family legacy of engaging female-led plotlines.

“I think the whole show should be empowering to anybody, really, but I’m really proud of how strong our female characters are,” she said.

Additionally, the Scream star explained that beyond the Addams family, Wednesday’s high school students Enid (Emma Myers) and Bianca (Joy Sunday) are also “very complex and layered people.”

Commenting on how diverse Wednesday is with respect to its female characters, the actress added: “I think that there’s a woman for everyone.”

"I was so glad to have more scenes with Catherine this season. Obviously, Morticia is just such a delicious character, and Catherine has got the yummiest voice and persona, so it was really nice to be able to see her flesh that character out a bit more,” Jenna Ortega concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the second season for Wednesday is due to be released in August 2025 which shows the titular character returning to her school Nevermore Academy, where she receives a chilling psychic vision that her roommate Enid is going to die.

