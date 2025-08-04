 
Loni Anderson died of COPD?

Fans are speculating about Loni Anderson's cause of death

August 04, 2025

Loni Anderson was a prominent advocate for COPD awareness
Loni Anderson, the beloved actress known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, died Aug. 3, 2025, at a Los Angeles hospital following a prolonged illness, her publicist Cheryl J. Kagan announced.

Anderson died less than three months before her 80th birthday. 

The specific cause of death was not disclosed, prompting speculation among fans.

Anderson, a prominent advocate for COPD awareness after caring for her parents with the lung disease, sparked discussions on social media about whether her illness was related.

 Fans on X expressed profound grief, focusing on her legacy rather than concrete details.

 “She was beauty and brains, always in control as Jennifer,” wrote user @IsntDaveOne.

 Actress Morgan Fairchild tweeted, “Heartbroken over the loss of the gracious Loni Anderson!"

While no official link to COPD was confirmed, Anderson’s advocacy led some to speculate it contributed to her condition. 

Shortly after the news of her death emerged online, tributes poured in, with fans celebrating her wit and trailblazing portrayal of a smart, glamorous woman. 


