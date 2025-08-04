Sir Roger Daltrey gets honest about ‘uncomfortable' knighthood

Sir Roger Daltrey admits he is ‘not entirely comfortable’ with his knighthood

Sir Roger Daltrey just opened up about how he is "not entirely comfortable" with his knighthood.

The Who music legend, who was knighted by King Charles at his Birthday Honours in May and now the 81-year-old fears he has become part of a "weird club."

However, he hopes his new title will help "open doors" for his charity work, which include his annual concert series benefiting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He told The Times newspaper: "It [the knighthood] is weird. But it’s great for the charity, so I accept it on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have helped me with it. It will open doors..."

Daltrey continued, "Of course, but the honours system is in desperate need of updating. It’s a weird club to be a part of and I’m not entirely comfortable with it.”

"Still, I’m not going to be here much longer. If I live another 10 years it will be way past anyone in my family, and it’s important for Teenage Cancer Trust to continue,” the Who Are You rocker added.

Back in May 2025, after Daltrey was knighted, he released a statement announcing he was accepting the prestige on behalf of the "unsung heroes" who have a part to play in the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He wrote: "It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.”

"The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK,” Sir Roger Daltrey concluded at that time.