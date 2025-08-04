Pamela Anderson stands by Sylvester Stallone dating offer claim after actor denied it

Pamela Anderson doubles down on claim Sylvester Stallone offered her THIS to date him

Pamela Anderson is doubling down on her claim that Sylvester Stallone offered her a house and a car in exchange for dating him.

Pamela first made the claim in her 2023 documentary Pamela, A Love Story, saying that he offered her a condo and a Porsche.

Stallone, 79, denied the claim via a statement through a representative.

However, the Baywatch actress has insisted it’s true during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When asked about it, she replied, "Well, how could you make that up?" The Naked Gun star said. "I mean, that was pretty specific."

Host Andy Cohen then asked if a “different car” could’ve persuaded her to date the Rambo star.

"Maybe like a Shelby Cobra," she quipped in response, before repeating “no” several times.

In her documentary, The Last Showgirl star said that the Rocky star asked her to be his "No. 1 girl."

"He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl.’ And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.’ He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.’ I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that," she said.

In response, Stallone's spokesperson stated, "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson is now dating her Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson, 73.