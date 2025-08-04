 
Geo News

DC boss gets honest about 'Teen Titans' movie

DC co-head James Gunn reveals the status of the widely speculated 'Teen Titans' live-action movie

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 04, 2025

James Gunn dismisses Teen Titans rumours
James Gunn dismisses 'Teen Titans' rumours

There have been rumours that a Teen Titans live-action movie at DC is in the works, but its co-head James Gunn emphatically denied any such project.

Taking to Threads, where he usually interacts with the fans and shares updates, the director said, "Anything you've heard about that movie [Teen Titans] is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people."

DC boss gets honest about Teen Titans movie

Though it is not the first time the filmmaker has had to deny that the film has been under development. "It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while,” he earlier shared this in response to a query whether Ana Nogueira is writing the movie. “I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first, and she did," adding, "Yes, yes, we just have never read a script."

But there are projects which have been green-lighted by DC, a total of 9, including another Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold.

Together, the comic's universe is taking shape, but the brains behind it, James, has a different vision for taking things forward.

"I want the movies and the TV shows to be mostly self-contained. I don't want everything to have to lean on each other," he told GamesRadar+.

He continued, "I don't think of this so much as one long story where everybody has to take in every little piece. I think of this as creating a universe."

"And then people are able to jump in and tell little pieces of the story from all around that universe," he noted.

Meanwhile, Superman is playing in cinemas now.

Lindsay Lohan reveals why she protects her son from spotlight
Lindsay Lohan reveals why she protects her son from spotlight
Spice Girl alum Mel B's reaction to 'red dress idea' for Morocco wedding revealed
Spice Girl alum Mel B's reaction to 'red dress idea' for Morocco wedding revealed
Olivia Rodrigo hands out special gifts to fans at final Guts world tour show video
Olivia Rodrigo hands out special gifts to fans at final Guts world tour show
Tom Holland drops something exciting from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' video
Tom Holland drops something exciting from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Nicole Kidman shares rare details about 'Practical Magic 2'
Nicole Kidman shares rare details about 'Practical Magic 2'
Rita Ora joins forces with Netflix to record new song for hit series
Rita Ora joins forces with Netflix to record new song for hit series
'WKRP in Cincinnati' star Loni Anderson passes away at 79
'WKRP in Cincinnati' star Loni Anderson passes away at 79
'Wednesday' star reveals important lesson learned from costar Jenna Ortega
'Wednesday' star reveals important lesson learned from costar Jenna Ortega