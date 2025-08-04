DC boss gets honest about 'Teen Titans' movie

James Gunn dismisses 'Teen Titans' rumours

There have been rumours that a Teen Titans live-action movie at DC is in the works, but its co-head James Gunn emphatically denied any such project.



Taking to Threads, where he usually interacts with the fans and shares updates, the director said, "Anything you've heard about that movie [Teen Titans] is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people."

Though it is not the first time the filmmaker has had to deny that the film has been under development. "It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while,” he earlier shared this in response to a query whether Ana Nogueira is writing the movie. “I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first, and she did," adding, "Yes, yes, we just have never read a script."

But there are projects which have been green-lighted by DC, a total of 9, including another Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold.

Together, the comic's universe is taking shape, but the brains behind it, James, has a different vision for taking things forward.

"I want the movies and the TV shows to be mostly self-contained. I don't want everything to have to lean on each other," he told GamesRadar+.

He continued, "I don't think of this so much as one long story where everybody has to take in every little piece. I think of this as creating a universe."

"And then people are able to jump in and tell little pieces of the story from all around that universe," he noted.

Meanwhile, Superman is playing in cinemas now.