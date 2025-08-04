 
Kim Kardashian shares sweet pictures with her son Saint after his first tooth loss

Kim Kardashian shares her four children with ex-husband, Kanye West

August 04, 2025

Kim Kardashian claims tooth fairy has been good to us'

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the surprising time she spent with her son Saint after he lost his first tooth.

The 44-year-old American media personality and socialite took to her Instagram on Sunday, August 3, and posted a carousel of pictures, which began with a selfie of the mother and her 9-year-old son.

Notably, the snap featured Saint sitting on his mother’s lap at one of Saint’s sports games while being in the middle of losing one of his front teeth.

Kim then posted a picture of Saint smiling at the camera, showing his new front teeth growing in. In an old photo, he was seen as a young child with a gold Louis Vuitton grill on one tooth and a titanium grill, similar to the one his father, Kanye West, wore.

The post also showed her other children, namely 12-year-old North, 7-year-old Chicago, and 6-year-old Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband, West.

Chicago had Hello Kitty tooth gems and was posing with her front teeth missing, whereas Psalm was smiling and showing his white teeth.

Kim, the founder of SKIMS, also added a caption under her post that read, “The tooth fairy has been good to us [with a tooth and different other emojis].”

