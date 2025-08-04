 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner shares rare family moments in heartfelt post

Jennifer Garner melts hearts with unseen family photos in tribute to her sisters

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 04, 2025

Jennifer Garner shares rare family moments in heartfelt post
Jennifer Garner shares rare family moments in heartfelt post

Jennifer Garner sent warm wishes to her sisters on National Sisters Day by posting heartwarming family pictures on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 53-year-old actress shared two throwback photos of herself with her sisters Susannah Kay Garner and Melissa Lynn Garner.

In the first shared image, Garner's sisters can be seen posing with their mother, Patricia Ann Garner.

The 13 Going on 30 actress also posted a childhood photo of the trio, flashing broad smiles.

"Happy Sisters Day! Garner Girls," Jennifer captioned the post.

Following her sweet post, fans rushed to the comment section to praise their lovely bond.

"Awwww you all look so beautiful, have a lovely day girls!" one of the Instagram users expressed.

"Oh my gosh! What a beautiful family” another penned.

"This is one of the healthiest families I’ve ever seen obviously it’s because of their American military impact so beautiful," noted a third one. 

“That’s a whole picture of strength, love, and roots right there,” commented a fourth one.

Pamela Anderson stands by Sylvester Stallone dating offer claim after actor denied it
Pamela Anderson stands by Sylvester Stallone dating offer claim after actor denied it
DC boss gets honest about 'Teen Titans' movie
DC boss gets honest about 'Teen Titans' movie
Kim Kardashian's post-divorce struggles with Kanye West: Custody, security, public disputes
Kim Kardashian's post-divorce struggles with Kanye West: Custody, security, public disputes
Hailey Bieber drops new photo of son Jack Blues
Hailey Bieber drops new photo of son Jack Blues
Matty Healy comforts mom in tearful moment after Taylor Swift shade backlash
Matty Healy comforts mom in tearful moment after Taylor Swift shade backlash
Lindsay Lohan reveals why she protects her son from spotlight
Lindsay Lohan reveals why she protects her son from spotlight
Spice Girl alum Mel B's reaction to 'red dress idea' for Morocco wedding revealed
Spice Girl alum Mel B's reaction to 'red dress idea' for Morocco wedding revealed
Olivia Rodrigo hands out special gifts to fans at final Guts world tour show video
Olivia Rodrigo hands out special gifts to fans at final Guts world tour show