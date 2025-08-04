Hailey Bieber drops new photo of son Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber shares son Jack Blues blonde hair photo

Hailey Bieber shared glimpse of her summer.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Rhode founder dropped a carousel of photos.

From the photos including Hailey posing in bold red top and candid moments, one picture that caught everyone’s attention was of Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues with husband Justin in August 2024

Hailey, who welcomed son Jack with husband Justin Bieber, included a photo of the little one sitting on grass wearing a neon yellow ribbed vest and matching yellow leggings. The picture captured from back shows his blonde hair.

In the caption, Hailey simply wrote, “summer things part I.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

One user wrote, “God he’s so chunky and cute I can’t take it.”

“gorgeous as always,” another added, while the third wrote, “mommy always beautiful!!!”

“she just gets prettier and prettier everyday,” the fourth comment read.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after reports that Hailey Bieber wants another child with Justin Bieber but one one condition.

An insider told Mirror, “Hailey wants to have a second child with Justin as long as they can step back from the public eye a little bit.”

“She loves working on her company [Rhode Skin] and modeling, but she feels she would need some time away from the madness so she could be truly zen with it all and really enjoy the pregnancy,” the source added.