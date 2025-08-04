Ben Affleck furious over Jennifer Lopez's 'revenge' song lyrics

Ben Affleck furious over Jennifer Lopez's lyric attack

Jennifer Lopez isn’t done shading her ex-husband Ben Affleck after their two-year-long marriage came to an end in 2024.

In her new song, Wreckage of You, the singer croons, "I'm stronger after the wreckage of you."

The song is believed to be about her divorce from Ben, whom she married after reconnecting two decades after their first engagement fizzled out.

"J.Lo's happy to be singing her truth. She's totally unapologetic and convinced this will be a launchpad for a whole new musical chapter," an insider said, per Radar Online.

"If it upsets Ben, then all the better, after the hell he put her through. She hasn't forgotten the pain, and writing about the experience and setting it to music is helping her," the mole claimed.

The insider highlighted, "What she's insinuating is that Ben's the one who fell apart, not her."

However, the Oscar-winning actor is annoyed by J.Lo’s jibe and wants her to stop making references to him so they can both move on.

"For him, this is a step way too far," said the tipster. "He's already under big pressure with work, and the last thing he needs right now is friends asking him how he feels about J.Lo's revenge song lyrics."

"All he wants is to forget the marriage ever happened, but she's going out of her way to keep making things awkward and miserable. He's getting the impression that she wants to punish him till the end of time," the mole concluded.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. The couple filed for divorce in mid 2024.