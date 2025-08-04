James Whale radio legend passes away at 74

Broadcaster James Whale dies at the age of 74

James Whale, renowned broadcaster has died at the age of 74.

The TalkTV host was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer that had spread to his lungs, spine and brain.

After the horrific diagnosis, Whale moved to a hospice in Kent where he was receiving end-of-life care.

His wife, Nadine confirmed the demise of her husband to The Express, saying: "James slipped away very gently this morning. It was a beautiful passing, and he left with a smile on his face."

Additionally, TalkTV also shared a tribute to Whale on social media that stated, "We are sad to announce that James Whale MBE died earlier today, aged 74, following a lengthy battle with cancer."

"As a broadcasting legend for over 50 years, James will be missed by so many at TALK and the wider News UK family,” they added.

James Whale was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2000 and went into remission after treatment but in August 2020 it was revealed that the cancer had spread to vital organs of his body including the brain, spine and lungs.

In a heartbreaking column for the Daily Express, the broadcaster had admitted being “at peace” in the hospice.

"I began to feel better immediately. More positive. I feel at peace here, even though I'm not a religious person,” he wrote.

"I know I've reached the end of my life but I'm quite sanguine about it. Despite everything, I'm happy to go now and a lot of that is due to the people who work here, because they make dying as peaceful and pain-free as possible,” James Whale concluded at that time.