Courteney Cox warns Jennifer Aniston about her 'red flag' relationship

Courteney Cox voices serious concerns over Jennifer Aniston's new romance

Courteney Cox has reportedly warned Jennifer Aniston to slow things down with new boyfriend Jim Curtis.

According to Radar Online, the 56-year-old American actress really likes her new boyfriend, Curtis, but some close friends, including Cox, are worried for her and they are asking her to slow down so she doesn’t get hurt again if the relationship does not last.

The source revealed, “Courteney has seen Jen get hurt over and over, and she doesn't want to see the past repeating itself. She's urging her friend to be careful.”

Per an insider, Aniston seems very happy with her new boyfriend, the 49-year-old wellness coach and hypnotherapist by profession.

"Jim is charming and charismatic, but some of his past behavior has raised major red flags," the source claimed.

Notably, in his 2017 book The Stimulati Experience, Jim wrote about his health journey and shared tips for dealing with pain, hard times, and stress.

He said there was a time when he did not have strong relationships and went from one short fling to another, wishing he had gotten along better with his son and called his “high intensity sister” a “pain in the a****.”

The source said, "He's been very open about the fact that he's struggled to keep a relationship because he gets bored easily. Apparently, even his ties with his own family are strained, so, of course, alarm bells are going off for Jen's friends."

Aniston’s inner circle even told her Curtis might be using her Hollywood fame to upgrade his image.

"Courteney and others are telling her to pump the brakes and really get to know this guy before she hands over her heart," the insider quipped.