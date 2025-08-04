Margaret Qualley reveals difference in Jack Antonoff and previous partners

Margaret Qualley reveals how she knew Jack Antonoff was the one

Margaret Qualley is revealing how she fell in love with her husband, Jack Antonoff, and how she knew he was the one.

"Falling in love with Jack was the biggest feeling I’ve ever felt. We met right as COVID was ending, at the first party I’d been to. We saw each other on a roof, and we just started talking and never stopped. We went on a series of walks throughout the city that summer," she gushed in an interview with Marie Claire magazine.

The Substance star also revealed who said “I love you" first.

"He did, obviously. I’m very old-school about stuff like this. I would never put myself out there first. I never text twice. I mean, now we’re married and I can text him anything at any time. We’re always having a conversation; he’s like my human diary. But before we were together, at the beginning, I would always follow Southern girl etiquette."

When asked how she knew he was the one, she said, "In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something. I don’t feel like that anymore."

"Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable. I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again. But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him—he’d see through it. So I just have to be myself," she reflected.

"He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I’m not even saying that metaphorically. My first crush was Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and Big Daddy, and I’ve been looking for that essence my whole life. I’m like, ‘That’s Jack,'" she shared.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff first sparked dating rumors in 2021 and tied the knot in August 2023.