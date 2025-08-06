Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis step out for 'second' date

Photos show Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis on dinner date

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis were first seen together during their vacation in Europe.



Now, the pair has stepped out in New York for a dinner with the Friends star’s friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Photos showed the duo was in casual attire as they exited the get-together in the West Village.

Unlike this, The Morning Star actress's first date was heavy with PDAs during her getaway in Europe, particularly on a yacht in Mallorca.

Insiders after the trip told People the pair have been an item for a few months. "They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends."

"Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual," the tipster tattled.

Source also described Jim, an expert in hypnotherapy, to be "very different from anyone she's dated before. She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone."

"As long as it feels right. Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy," the mole concluded.