Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson become Hollywood's 'most unexpected' couple?

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson called 'most unlikely love story of the year' in Hollywood

Liam Neeson has reportedly received blessings from his inner circle amid a new romance with Pamela Anderson.

As the actor found love 16 years after the death of his wife, Natasha Richardson, he calls himself “incredibly lucky.”

According to RadarOnline, Neeson has received blessings from those close to his late wife and he’s told his friends about romance with Anderson, “it’s full steam ahead, and I feel incredibly lucky.”

For those unaware, Neeson and Anderson have been in headlines due to their both on and offscreen chemistry. The Naked Gun stars drew attention during the ongoing press tour, making their romance public.

Notably, Neeson’s family including his son have given their blessings to the couple with his son Daniel recently commenting on the post featuring the costars at Watch What Happens Live. Additionally, the actor’s former sister-in-law also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

An insider told the outlet, “They're enjoying each other's company. It's a budding romance in the early stages.”

“It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other,” they added.

Since Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s romance has been unexpected for everyone, an insider called it the most “unlikely love story” in Hollywood.

“With the full blessing of Neeson's inner circle, the unexpected couple may just be Hollywood's most unlikely love story of the year,” the source stated of The Naked Gun costars.