Sarah Ferguson reacts after bombshell claims in new book on Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson adopts late Queen’s approach in handling criticism after book release

Sarah Ferguson reacted to new claims made in bombshell book penned by royal author on her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Royal author Andrew Lownie exposed the secrets of Andrew and Fergie’s marriage in his explosive new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

The author claimed in the book that even though Andrew was married to Sarah, he slept with more than “a dozen women before their ﬁrst anniversary.”

Writing about his time in British Navy, he added, “Sarah discovered Andrew wasn't coming home on some of his leave. He was going elsewhere – and this just drove her crazy.”

“She didn't like the fact she was a shore widow, and to discover she was shore-widowed intentionally really hurt.”

Seemingly reacting to the new allegations, Fergie shared snaps of her first public outing on Instagram, wearing shoes with an interesting message on them.

At the London event, hosted in collaboration with the Amazon Influencer Program, Fergie signed copies of her semi-fictional novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

The custom loafers she wore featured an unofficial strategy of late Queen Elizabeth II to deal with public criticism, "Never complain, never explain."

While it is not clear, Ferguson appeared to be reacting to the revelations made by Lownie in his new book.