'Artists are humans, not punching bags', Tuba Anwar tells social media users

Actor Tuba Anwar poses in this undated image. — Instagram@syedatuba

Tuba Anwar has spoken out against the growing trend of online trolling and harsh criticism faced by celebrities, urging social media users to show empathy and responsibility in their comments.

Currently appearing alongside Aagha Ali in Geo Entertainment’s hit drama serial “Mohra”, the on-screen pair has garnered much appreciation from audiences.

In an exclusive interview with Geo Digital, the duo opened up about mental health, social media pressure, societal behaviour, and the storyline of the drama.

When asked about how social media comments impact one’s mental well-being, Anwar shared a candid reflection: “When you have hundreds of thousands of followers, a lot of people are watching you. People write all sorts of things — some so inappropriate that no one would ever want to read them about themselves.”

She dismissed the common notion that negative comments don’t affect public figures: “People who say it doesn’t matter — that’s not true. If something is said about you personally, it does affect you. It hurts.”

Anwar recalled reading deeply upsetting things about herself online and questioned the mindset of those who feel entitled to say anything: “Just because we are public figures doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want. How can you write such things about anyone?”

When asked if celebrities should respond to such negativity, Anwar noted the double standards: “If we respond to such toxic comments, we’re immediately labelled as rude or arrogant.”

Having personally endured trolling and public scrutiny in the past, especially regarding her private life, Anwar emphasised the need to correct this toxic behaviour: “It’s sad that people think they can scroll through Instagram and type whatever they like — without consequences. But it does have consequences. And remember, that sin is on you.”

Supporting her sentiments, co-star Aagha Ali agreed wholeheartedly: “People who troll others should remember - one day, you’ll have to face Hell and answer to Allah. Watch your words.”

Anwar emphasised that writing inappropriate or hurtful comments about someone can deeply impact their mental well-being and even lead to emotional trauma.