Pete Davidson receives surprising advice on fatherhood from Eddie Murphy

Pete Davidson opens up about his excitement to welcome first child

Pete Davidson, who is going to be a father soon, is excited about welcoming his first ever child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

While appearing for an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian shared a parenting advice that he had received from his friend, Eddie Murphy.

“I’m stoked. I can’t wait. Let’s go. I’m so excited. I’ve never been more excited for anything,” the SNL star admitted.

Recalling the conversation with his pal, Davidson said, “Eddie was like, ‘I got no advice for you. Because you’re on your own’. He was like, ‘You can’t tell anyone how to (be a parent.) You know, you’re gonna do your own thing.’”

For those unversed, the couple first linked in March 2025, and the model and actress announced their pregnancy on Instagram in July, showcasing a sonogram.

Previously in 2022, the 31-year-old comedian admitted that his biggest dream to achieve is becoming a father in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he told the outlet. “It would be so fun to dress up a little dude. I’m so excited for, like, that chapter."

"So that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now. I’m trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it’s just easier,” Pete Davidson added before signing off.