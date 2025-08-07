Prince William, Kate Middleton will be conspicuous by absence from key events

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Duchess Sophie will lead a key royal engagement next week as the Royal Family begins commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

According to GB News, Sophie will visit Sarum Manor Care Home in Salisbury, where she will meet 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran James ‘Jim’ Wren.

As Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942, the Duchess will hear Wren’s extraordinary story of survival after being held as a prisoner of war for over three years following the 1941 sinking of HMS Repulse and his capture in Singapore.

The Duchess will also participate in a seated exercise class with other care home residents, underscoring her continued commitment to supporting veterans and the elderly.

VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day), which marks Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II, will be officially commemorated on August 15.

King Charles III is expected to deliver a recorded message, while he and Queen Camilla will attend a Service of Remembrance in Staffordshire.

However, Prince William and Princess Kate are not scheduled to appear at any related events, raising questions about their ongoing public role during a time of royal transition.