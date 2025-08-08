Real reason why Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel 'not in a rush' to get married

Jonathan Scott shares shocking update on wedding plans with Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has shared a shocking update about his and Zooey Deschanel's wedding plans.

Speaking to People magazine on Thursday, the 47-year-old TV personality revealed that he and Zooey haven't started planning for their wedding yet.

"We've just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff," said Jonathan, who got engaged with the New Girl actress in August 2023 after four years of dating.

“So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it’s been two years now since I proposed,” added the Property Brothers star.

Jonathan further told the outlet that he considers himself stepdad to Zooey's two kids, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

The Brother vs. Brother star added that he and the Yes Man actress are still in agreement with how they want their wedding to be when the time comes.

“Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time,” said Jonathan. “We want to keep it very, very intimate.”

Previously, in an interview with E! News, Jonathan revealed that he is not in a rush to walk down the aisle with Zooey.

"The good thing is when you find somebody, at this stage in our lives, we don't have the energy or time for the BS anymore," the TV star told the publication in December 2023.

"And so, we're not taking any pressure from anybody. Nobody's gonna tell us what our guest list is gonna look like. We're just gonna do things the way we want to do things because it's about each other," he added.