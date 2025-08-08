Expert breaks down the moment Prince William turned into a human shield

Inside the moment Prince William turned into a human shield against Meghan Markle

It appears, back before megxit a major issue was brewing, so much so that it led Prince William to turn into his wife’s ‘human shield’ against then-newcomer Meghan Markle.

The whole thing has been explained and detailed by body language expert Judi James.

According to a report by Express UK she explained her reasons for the accusation, using the power of hindsight.

She began by saying, “superficially, and with the benefit of hindsight, now that we know about the tricky relationship between Meghan and Kate, this looks very much like a devoted and protective husband strategically and very pointedly stepping between his wife and her nemesis in the form of a human shield” in 2018.

While the engagement in question has not been detailed, it involved the presence of both the Sussexes and the then-Cambridge’s.

The expert called the whole thing “tense and awkward” before adding, “William's body language shows he is clearly aware that Harry and Meghan have honed into position behind him and he immediately ducks his head to move to stand next to his wife, even sucking his lips inward in what is often a signal of regret.”

Also, “there is a spatial gap between William and Meghan that doesn't really show at this angle.”

For those unaware according to Ms James, “When the royals greet their hosts at services like this, there is something of a royal queue with gaps that can turn into a log jam if a royal keeps chatting, as Kate often can. Meghan was new to the royal Firm and William's body language to this point had shown him being friendly and welcoming.”

Also “This movement and change of position could be the kind of adjustment you make to the position of a group at a party when someone new comes to join in. It is rude to keep your back to the newcomer as it is a sign of rejection. So, we often shuffle to ensure we encompass the new arrival.”

“Meghan would not have been allowed to join William and Kate here as the pecking order is firm, but it would be completely conceivable for a very polite William to move in to place to ensure his back is not turned against her as she arrived behind him.”

All in all, “it is conceivable that William was trying to be polite to Meghan here, although it is also equally conceivable that he might turn himself into something of a buffer between the two women as he did so if he was aware of any friction,” she concluded by saying.

Prince William’s Thoughts on Meghan Markle:

Prince William has had a number of negative feelings about Meghan Markle, mainly related to her intentions with Prince Harry.

As per a close confidant of the Late Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Elizabeth Anson, there was apprehension for the late monarch as well.

According to Page Six, royal journalist and commentator Phil Dampier also referenced Ms Anson’s comments and said, “she saw as a steppingstone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about.”

“And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is really dynamite.”