Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share 'key' to building better world

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a 'key' to building a better world online and off in their new statement.

The royal couple shared the statement on their Archewell Foundation’s website with title, “Civics Unplugged Fellows Drive Bold Vision for the Future at Civic Innovation Academy.”

Meghan and Harry’s statement reads, at The Archewell Foundation, “we believe uplifting youth voices and listening to their solutions is key to building a better world, online and off.”

They further said, Civics Unplugged operates with the same core belief: youth leadership is essential to creating a more abundant future. “Their programs empower high school-aged students with tools and resources to tackle pressing issues facing their communities.”

Last week, Civics Unplugged welcomed 25 high school fellows from across the country to Los Angeles for their second Civic Innovation Academy of the summer, an immersive program that trains young leaders to build a better future through systems thinking, civic collaboration, and bold innovation, it added.

They continued, “Throughout the week-long intensive, fellows explored some of the most pressing issues facing modern cities–ranging from housing affordability and high-speed transportation to tech-forward energy abundance and climate-resilient infrastructure.”