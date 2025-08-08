 
Expert breaks down Meghan Markle's parenting of Princess Lilibet

Here is a look into the benefits that Princess Lilibet enjoys with Meghan Markle’s parenting

August 08, 2025

Inside Princess Lilibet's childhood with mum Meghan Markle
Dr. Amanda Gummer, Founder of FUNdamentally Children and of GoodPlayGuide.com recently sat down with Hello! to speak at length about the effect of all the enriching activities the princess seems to enjoy with her mom Meghan.

The conversation comes after Meghan started her own Instagram account sharing small snippets from her daily life with Prince Archie, Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet.

Among them were also snaps of some enrichment activities King Charles’ granddaughter enjoys, seemingly on a daily.

From baking to cutting and other odd jobs around the kitchen, the expert called it ‘enriching’ for a small child.

“Baking is a real treat for children,” she started by saying. “It’s hands-on, creative and usually ends with something tasty to enjoy, so it ticks a lot of boxes.”

Not to mention it scratches all the right itches as “children love the chance to mix, pour, decorate and taste along the way. It gives them a sense of independence and achievement, especially when they see the final result.”

Plus “along the way, they’re learning all sorts of useful things, from basic maths and science to fine motor skills, following instructions and even a bit of patience.”

But above all, “it's also a lovely way for them to express themselves” because “spending time baking together creates space for connection. It’s relaxed, unhurried and gives lots of opportunities for talking and laughing.”

Furthermore, the child development expert believes Lilibet’s apparent love for baking suggests, “they both enjoy creativity and nurturing others. Baking often appeals to people who like to be thoughtful and hands-on, and who find joy in making something for others to enjoy.”

