Adam Scott, Britt Lower make bombshell confession about 'Severance' love triangle

Adam Scott, Britt Lower open up about steamy love twist in 'Severance'

Adam Scott and Britt Lower recently talked about which couple people should support in Severance.

While having a conversation at Variety’s Award Circuit Podcast, Lower, who played the role of Helly R. in the series, revealed she liked different couples in the show.

She quipped, “I’m secretly rooting for Gemma [Scout] and Helly, but that’s a whole other thing.”

For the unversed, Severance season 2 concluded with a cliffhanger as Scott’s role, Mark S. chose to stay on the severed floor with Helly instead of going out with his outie, Mark Scout’s wife, Gemma (played by Dichen Lachman), who was escaping from Lumon Industries.

Notably, it was a really tense moment which raised questions about what Mark S. and Helly R.’s relationship really means now.

Voicing his thoughts, Scott stated, “I think Mark S. is in love with Helly. He starts the season wanting to help his outie, of course, and help Miss Casey/Gemma. He sees the injustice there and looks up to his outie as sort of, for lack of a better term, the celebrity version of himself.”

The Madame Web star added of Mark S., “They all have kind of this outsized image of their outie, and he wants to help. They’re on the same page, but by the time he’s in the hallway making the choice, he is not entirely sure he can trust that person. This person he’s in love with is at the other end of the hallway, and he isn’t sure if he crosses that threshold, if he’s going to cease to exist or not. So, yeah, I think he’s completely in love with her.”

“We’re barreling towards that question of Mark getting to make a decision at the end, and is he allowed to make that decision? And that’s the question for me, at least embedded in in that finale of, do we think he’s human? Or is the real human the outie, and that the one he should be making a decision for? I don’t have the answer, but it’s an interesting question,” Lower explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Severance has earned 27 Emmy nominations this year, more than any other show. It also won two Emmys in 2022 for music and main title design.