Cash Warren finds new girlfriend after Jessica Alba split

Jessica Alba's ex Cash Warren seen on date night with model

Cash Warren has reportedly found a new girlfriend six months after parting ways with his estranged wife Jessica Alba.

On Thursday, the 46-year-old movie producer was spotted enjoying a dinner with actress and model Hana Sun Doerr in Los Angeles.

In the pictures obtained by Page Six, Cash dons a dark jacket with jeans and white sneakers, while Hanna wears a crop tank top, jeans, and a leather jacket.

The sighting comes just over a week after Cash shared his thoughts on Jessica's new romance with actor Danny Ramirez.

"I'm happy for her," he replied to TMZ when asked about his ex's new boyfriend.

For those unversed, Jessica announced her separation from Cash in January after 17 years of marriage.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” the Fantastic Four actress penned on her Instagram at the time.

She further wrote, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,” added Jessica.

The exes share three children - Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.