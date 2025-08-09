Celebrity chef says Brooklyn Beckham needs a 'masterclass' after burning pasta

Brooklyn Beckham roasted by celebrity chef for 'burning bacon' in his pasta

Brooklyn Beckham just got a brutal remark from celebrity chef Aldo Zilli for overcooking spaghetti carbonara.

Zilli, winner of the British Restaurant Awards "Best Chef 2022," passed his verdict when the aspiring chef, 29, posted a step-by-step video of his spaghetti carbonara recipe this Thursday, appearing to overcook the guanciale (Italian cured pork).

"Nowadays every celebrity is jumping on the cooking bandwagon," Zilli began his remark, per Daily Mail.

"Burning guanciale [bacon lardons] would cause it to become bitter, hard and make the carbonara taste terrible – maybe he needs a masterclass from Aldo Zilli! Stop changing recipes!" the Italian chef concluded

Brooklyn's social media followers were already having a field day with the post, to which Brooklyn left a comment explaining at least the charred guanciale.

"Guanciale has a lot of sugar in that’s why it’s darker. I slow cooked it so it’s not burned," the entrepreneur replied in the comments with two heart emojis.

Others argued that overcooking the bacon could've been avoided with some approaches and pointed out everything else wrong with the video, including questionable hygiene and non-traditional ingredients.

"There is no cheese or egg white in traditional carbonara," one fan corrected him while another asked if he washed his hands after "petting those dogs."

"Those finger nails are gross," someone else wrote.

"Did he really just say I dont have any sea water?" another wrote, referencing his earlier pasta video that had put him in the culinary hot seat for using seawater to boil his pasta.

One even suspected that Brooklyn is deliberately courting controversy to stay in headlines, especially after his strained relationship with his parents made tabloid news. "He burnt it to make people talk about him."

Despite the ongoing family controversy, his father, David Beckham, left a like on the spaghetti carbonara video.