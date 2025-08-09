Alicia Silverstone 'excited' to reprise her role in upcoming 'Clueless' series

Alicia Silverstone shares exciting update about upcoming 'Clueless' TV series

Alicia Silverstone has shared an exciting update about the upcoming Clueless TV series.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Today, the 48-year-old actress revealed that the planned Clueless reboot series is still in the "baby stages."

When asked what she could share about the highly anticipated series, Alicia replied that "Not much," adding, "I'm really excited about it."

She further said, “I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher."

"So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it," shared Alicia. "I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now."

In April, Alicia announced that she would reprise her iconic role as Cher Horowitz in the reboot series of Clueless.

For those unversed, Clueless, which is loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, premiered in cinemas in 1995.

Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Brittany Murphy, and Dan Hedaya were among the star cast of the film.