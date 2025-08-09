Kim Kardashian reveals game-changer therapy to heal her broken shoulder

Kim Kardashian shares her stem cell healing journey

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her experience of healing from stem cell therapy.

Taking it to her Instagram account to share it with her fans that how a gamer changer therapy gave her relief from various aches and pain.

“I’m so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey,” the media personality penned a caption alongside a picture of her and Dr. Adeel.

Revealing she broke her shoulder and tore, Kardashian continued, Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief.”

“Then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna. His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since.

“Encouraged by this success, I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years,” the SKIMS owner added.

“The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough - it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,” Kim Kardashian concluded.

For those unversed, stem cell therapy is a field focused on repairing or replacing damaged tissues and organs, aiming to restore function lost due to injury, diseases, and aging.