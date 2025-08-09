Princess Beatrice's 37th birthday plans revealed

Princess Beatrice to celebrate birthday 'away from spotlight'

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is set to celebrate her 37th birthday away from the spotlight.

Following the shocking claims made in Andrew Lownie’s upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Beatrice may have changed her birthday plans.

Beatrice, said to be ‘desperately worried’ for both of her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, turned 37 on August 8, 2025.

Jennie Bond, the BBC correspondent, told Mirror that she believes Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is doing everything to take her mind off what’s happening around.

“I imagine that her husband will try very hard to take Beatrice‘s mind off all that’s happened as well,” Jennie said.

Speaking of their lowkey birthday plans with husband Edoardo, Jennie noted, “Perhaps a quiet dinner out, or a cosy celebration at home— either way, he knows it’s his job to support and comfort his wife on a day that should be full of happiness but will inevitably be tinged with sadness after another week of graphic headlines.”

Referring to shocking allegations made against Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the royal expert said, “This week’s avalanche of lurid reports about their father, and tales of their mother’s irresponsible extravagance, will have been an unwelcome 37th birthday gift for Beatrice — but her instinct will be once again to protect her parents and ignore the noise.”

Besides Princess Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of York also share Princess Eugenie.

Notably, Beatrice, wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is mother to two daughters: Sienna and Athena.