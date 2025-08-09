 
Billy Joel reveals obsession with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Billy Joel is watching ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ with the rest of the internet and asked a buzzing question

August 09, 2025

Billy Joel just revealed he is a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The 76-year-old iconic musician was name dropped in the latest episode after which he revealed that he is also one of the people hooked to the series.

Billy got a mention as Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) goes to a high-end bakery in search of a wedding cake.

When she eyes a cake she wants, the shop owner says: "Billy Joel picked that cake for his 70th. We have a really exclusive client base."

Reposting the clip on his official Instagram, he asked a burning question that has been on the minds of many: "Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?"

The comment section was flooded with comments from fans of The Piano Man singer’s fans guessing which side is he on.

"Team Conrad because you know he listens to Billy Joel :)))," one Instagram user wrote.

While another wrote, "Why is Billy posting about TSITP. Anyways the only right answer is team conrad.”

The show’s official Instagram also joined in on the conversation and commented, "Was your birthday cake 70% or 80% cacao?" a reference to a debate between Belly and her fiancé Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) over the luxurious wedding delicacy.

Billy Joel’s eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, joined in and revealed which team she chooses, writing, "Team Conrad always! Cuz loving him was red…," making a reference to Taylor Swift’s 2012 track Red, which plays during Conrad Fisher's (Chris Briney) entrance in season 3.

