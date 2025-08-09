Meghan Markle, Harry receive disappointing news from UK once again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have apparently received a disappointing news from Britain once again as the royal couple continues to be disliked by much of the public.

According to a survey by YouGov, Prince William once again tops the royal league table, with 74 percent of Britons having a positive opinion of the first in line to the throne.

William’s wife Princess Kate Middleton is similarly popular at 71 percent with Princess Anne also coming in at 70 percent.

King Charles continues to hold majority support, at 59 percent, the figure unsurprisingly similar to the 62 percent who say he is doing a good job.

But by contrast, the California-based royal couple Harry and wife Meghan continue to be disliked by much of the public.

Only 28 percent have a positive opinion of the Duke of Sussex, with fewer still saying the same of Duchess Meghan with 20 percent.

Across the board, these results are little different from the previous survey in May, although Meghan Markle’s figure does remain the joint-lowest on record.

Older Britons generally have more positive views of the royals – except for Prince Harry and Meghan.