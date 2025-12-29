Palace confirms Princess Anne’s prominent role as she leads royal duties

Princess Anne appears determined to reclaim her coveted title in the royal family as she is set to kick off royal engagements for 2026, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Princess Royal, who had been dethroned as the ‘hardest working royal’ by her brother King Charles, will be attending the 2026 Conference at the Examination Schools in Oxford on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The King’s sister will be making an appearance as the Honorary President of the Oxford Farming Conference, reflecting her deep interest in agriculture. It also resonates with the King’s values and advocacy surrounding protecting the natural environment and being in nature.

The 75-year-old has made it a point to attend every year and deliver speeches surrounding the theme of sustainable approach agriculture, the importance of family farming and a moderation in diet.

In the 2026 conference, the theme is expected to revolve around ‘growing resilience’. It will focus on how to build businesses through nature-friendly farming, directing the conversation towards growing trade and leave a food for thought about the future of farming in the digital age.

It is not yet revealed what time Princess Anne would be arriving and delivering a message at the event. It is anticipated to be revealed much closer to the event date.

Meanwhile, she is enjoying her Christmas break alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence as they joined the royals at Sandringham. After the Sandringham walk on Christmas day, she had joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward for a next day service.

It was also a happy day as her son, Peter Philips, joined them with his fiancée Harriet Sperling for the festive time.