Prince William to officially end key protocol followed by Princess Kate

Prince William, who himself confessed to bringing change in his future reign, might put an end to a royal protocol dearly followed by his wife, Princess Kate.

The Princess of Wales, since the beginning of her marriage with William, was seen showcasing respect to senior royals, especially the King and Queen, with "bows and curtsies."

However, Jennie Bond raised questions about the future of this tradition in the future monarch William's reign.

She wrote in The i Paper, "And will our future monarch really expect people to bow and curtsey to him?"

The royal commentator added, "Fawning gestures of servility like that sit awkwardly in a world of inclusion and equality. William is already perfectly happy simply to shake hands and, as King, I hope he will officially put an end to the bowing and scraping."

It is important to mention that the world saw more of the open side of William in his recent interviews, where he opened up about leading the royal family with a small 'r' and enjoying change.

In conversation with TV host, Eugene Levy, George, Charlotte and Louis' father shared, "Change for good, and I embrace that, I enjoy that change. I don't fear it; that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen."