Prince Harry torn between Meghan, royal family after King Charles warning

Prince Harry, who had hoped to reconcile with the royal family and bring his two children back into the fold, has received a strict warning from his father about his next set of steps.

The king had welcomed his estranged son with open arms at the ‘private tea’ held at Clarence House in September, with sources revealing how “no corners were cut” and Harry’s “favourite” cake had been prepared. The two had even exchanged gifts with Harry presenting his father with a framed portrait of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry is currently embroiled in a fresh turmoil as Meredith Maines, the publicist involved in arranging the reunion, exited the Sussex team. It has now emerged in a new report that The King is issuing an ultimatum to his son about Meghan’s intentions.

“If Meghan truly wanted a family reunion, it would have happened by now,” a source had shared, noting that “Charles isn’t in constant contact with Harry, but they do keep in touch.

The insider said that the monarch a has been “urging Harry to be more assertive and encourage Meghan to make it possible”.

“At this point in his life, Charles simply wants peace and some normalcy with his family. His love for Harry has never wavered, no matter how tense their relationship has been.”

The Duke of Sussex had previously expressed how he wants his children to learn about his heritage and “to feel at home [in the U.K.] as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.”. he's stated.

Meanwhile, Charles, who is a doting grandfather and yearns to have relationship with Archie and Lilibet, is proud of Harry and how he is as a father, the source told RadarOnline.

However, he hopes that he would also step up and take the necessary steps needed for his children and for them to not miss out on an important part of their identity.