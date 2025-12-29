Andrew breaks cover in luxury ‘gift’ after King receives list of demands

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be courting disaster for the royal family after he spent his last Christmas along in Royal Lodge before he officially moves out.

The shamed royal, banned from all private family gatherings of the royal, threw caution out the window of the new £75,000 4×4 just before the royal family made annual Sandringham Walk.

As his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had joined the royals for the holiday, the former prince was seen behind the wheels driving a Land Rover Defender he had gotten for free. The optics appear somewhat jarring as this came just weeks after King Charles received a list of astonishing demands from his disgraced brother.

However, The Sun report claims that the vehicle was delivered to Andrew in a loan deal part of a fleet agreement between Jaguar Land Rover and the royals.

The appearance could spark an uproar once again with the public as Andrew continues to enjoy the perks and luxury despite the humiliating and harrowing allegations against him.

The King had stripped his brother of all royal titles and honours over his connection to paedophile Jeffery Epstein and as the US-released Epstein files exposed the former royal of more shady business.

Andrew is also expected to vacate the massive, 30-room Windsor property, Royal Lodge, and reportedly move into the a five-bedroom farmhouse, several miles away from Sandringham House.

However, he has demanded his brother, the king, for his accommodation to include “complete with staff including a cook, gardener, housekeeper, driver and police security”, a royal courtier shared previously.

It remains to be seen how much the monarch would bend to his brother’s demands and how much the public is willing to forgive for letting Andrew enjoy the luxuries despite his alleged crimes.