King Charles emotional wish for Archie, Lilibet revealed

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's never-ending absence from King Charles' life has been taking a toll on him, especially during his cancer recovery journey.

According to reports, the monarch last spent some time with his grandkids in 2022. Since then, the estranged Sussexes' children and their grandfather grew apart.

Prince Harry often expressed his fears of security in the UK, which is the biggest hurdle in bringing Archie and Lilibet back to their father's homeland.

An insider told National Examiner, the King "cherishes the relationship he has with [George, Charlotte and Louis]," amid the absence of Archie and Lili.

For the monarch, "it’s bittersweet because he doesn’t know Harry’s two [Archie and Lilibet] at all."

The cancer-stricken Charles "can’t wait forever to form a bond with [Harry’s kids]," said the source.

Harry has been making efforts to regain his taxpayer-funded security, but till then, the much-awaited reunion is apparently on hold.

"The situation weighs on Charles a lot more than he lets on. These are his grandchildren, his flesh and blood. He wants to get to know them in the time he has left," an insider shared.

This year again, there was no sight of the Sussexes with the royal family at Sandringham, showcasing that it is still a long road to make amends despite Prince Harry and King Charles' meeting.