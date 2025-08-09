Liam Gallagher criticizes Edinburgh council for calling Oasis gigs ‘rowdy'

Liam Gallagher calls out Edinburgh council over gigs branded as ‘rowdy'

Liam Gallagher just called out the City of Edinburgh council.

He criticized the report that predicted Oasis’ reunion concerts would have “rowdy” and “intoxicated” fans during the rock band’s shows in the city.

Multiple concerns about the shows were raised at a safety briefing involving the council, promoter DF concerts, security firm G4S, Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and city transport providers.

It noted the crowd could feature a number of “middle-aged men” who would “take up more room” in comparison to the audience who attended Taylor Swift’s run of shows at Murrayfield Stadium last summer.

As per BBC, while Liam was performing at the stadium on Friday, he branded the council a “bunch of snakes” and said his band were “still waiting for our apology.”

Speaking in front of around 70,000 fans, he said the Britpop icons were bringing “1 billion pounds to this city” before claiming none of the crowd would see any of it thanks to the council.

Also making a savage dig at the performers of the arts festivals taking place in Edinburgh through August, describing them as a place for “people who swallow swords” and perform “poor magic tricks.”

When the report first emerged, the Wonderwall rocker wrote on social media: “To the Edinburgh council, I’ve heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude f****** stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

“I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council, bet there’s some real stunning individuals,” he added in a second post, concluding his rant.