Internet reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's 'unfiltered' photos

Kourtney Kardashian receives high praise for being 'real' unlike her siblings

Kourtney Kardashian is receiving high praise from her fans after posting "unfiltered" photos of her body on social media.

On Friday, the 46-year-old reality star took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of images, including one in which she wore a nude-toned bodysuit.

In the viral snap, the mother-of-four can be seen wearing a skin-tight nude-toned bodysuit that exposes her legs.

Reacting to the post, several fans lauded the reality star for being real unlike her siblings.

"It's crazy but your body looks so much better than your sisters. It's real!" one of the social media users wrote.

Another one penned, "And we applaud you for sticking [up] for all of us that couldn't afford changing our bodies."

"Beautiful unfiltered. My favorite Kardashian," commented a third one.

"I love that you post unfiltered! So comfortable in who you are because you're loved right," penned a fourth one, referring Kourtney's husband Travis Barker.

"Your post pregnancy body is beautiful, by the way... Thank you for showing your work in progress," added a fifth one.

For those unversed, Kourtney shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10.

In November 2023, the POOSH founder welcomed her fourth child, Rocky, with musician Travis.