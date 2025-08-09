Katy Perry believes Orlando Bloom showed his 'true colours'

Orlando Bloom 'disappointed' Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked romance rumours after they were seen at multiple outings last month. Her ex, Orlando Bloom, meanwhile, did not outright break the silence on these speculations.



Apart from a comment of clapping emojis, he dropped under The Onion satirical article which showed The Hobbit star having a dinner with the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

This appeared to be a swipe at the new romance of his ex-fiancée, which led to an insider telling OK!, “Katy feels very let down and humiliated by Orlando, but she’s also realizing that he wasn’t the right person for her."

The tipster tattled, "He’s showing his true colours and it’s really very hurtful and spiteful to her, especially as it probably means the end of any possible friendship with him in future."

“She hoped they’d both be mature after the break-up so she’s feeling really disappointed," the mole squealed.

Katy and Orlando had a long on-off relationship, which they fully ended in June with a statement they shared, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry ’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect," it read.