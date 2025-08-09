Nicola Peltz wants Victoria Beckham to apologize?

Nicola Peltz to not make first move in Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz has still not forgiven her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s mom Victoria Beckham.

As the feud between the young couple and parents Victoria and David Beckham continues, insiders have recently told Closer Magazine that Nicola is still struggling to move on from her rift with the Fashion icon, which reportedly began when she reportedly left her daughter-in-law in tears on her own wedding day.

With Nicola and Brooklyn secretly renewing their vows on their third wedding anniversary, the source claimed, “The fact that Nicola and Brooklyn went ahead and renewed their vows without his family present says everything you need to know. Nicola is not making any concessions and the whole wedding fiasco is still front and centre of her mind, it has not been forgotten.”

“She can’t just brush this aside, she was treated abysmally during one of the most important moments of her life and there’s been zero accountability,” they added.

Although it was recently reported their Elton John, godfather of Brooklyn and Beckham’s close-friend, has tried to sort things out within the Beckham house, the source claim, “After all the trash talking that Victoria has done, Nicola’s not in any kind of mood to forgive or and forget. Sure, it’s all well and good for Elton to play peacemaker, but he wasn’t the one who was treated terribly and whose wedding day was ruined. Nicola can’t just let that go.”

“She appreciates that Elton cares, she respects him and has promised that she will be cordial to Victoria, but she’s not going to fake some sort of happy bond. She has no interest in breaking bread or grovelling,” the source of Nicola Peltz.

The tipsters went on to add that Nicola doesn’t want to make the first move, and she need Victoria Beckham to apologize.

An insider stated, “She feels like she’s already compromised enough by agreeing to be civil in public, but behind closed doors she’s not interested in any sort of reconciliation unless it comes with a real apology.”

“But she’s not going to chase after it. She’s telling people she’s stopped caring at all and that it’s a huge weight off her shoulders,” the source added.

Moreover,the insider went on to add that Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham are “getting on with their lives” and they are not worrying about “pleasing” David Beckham and Victoria, noting, “Brooklyn has been so supportive, which means everything to Nicola.”